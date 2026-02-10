

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $139.3 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $239.4 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479.7 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $2.243 billion from $2.023 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $139.3 Mln. vs. $239.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.243 Bln vs. $2.023 Bln last year.



