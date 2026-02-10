Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Enter into Long-Term Strategic Agreement with the Government of Mexico

Signed Memorandum of Understanding supports "Plan Mexico," Mexico's strategic initiative to build a local mRNA ecosystem and strengthen health security

Strategic agreement will enable access to Moderna's respiratory vaccine portfolio as well as a technology transfer to Laboratorios Liomont for domestic manufacturing of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term strategic agreement with the Mexican Government, Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de Mexico (BIRMEX), and Laboratorios Liomont (Liomont), to enhance Mexico's health sovereignty and mRNA manufacturing resilience. The five-year agreement will include the supply of Moderna's respiratory vaccine portfolio, as well as technology transfer to Liomont, a Mexican pharmaceutical company with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, to produce mRNA-1273, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and establish a reliable in-country supply of respiratory vaccines. In alignment with "Plan Mexico," a Mexican government initiative to increase investment and build local production capacity, Moderna and the Mexican Government will also collaborate on local clinical research and development programs based on Mexico's health priorities and work to strengthen its pandemic preparedness framework.

"We are proud to support Mexico in its mission to strengthen national health security," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Through this agreement, we will be able to provide the Mexican people with access to our respiratory vaccines and critical pandemic response capacity. This collaboration also reflects the growing demand for these vaccines in Mexico, and we are excited about the opportunity to support public health needs while driving sales growth through geographic diversification."

This agreement follows the recent Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS) approval of Moderna's 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 6 months and older, as well as the purchase adjudication with the Government of Mexico for the supply of up to 10 million doses of Moderna's 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine to Logística y Transporte para la Industria de la Salud, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Medistik).

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's long-term strategic agreement with the Mexican government; and supply of Moderna's respiratory vaccines. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

