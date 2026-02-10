

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $245 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $273 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $2.806 billion from $2.621 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $245 Mln. vs. $222 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $2.806 Bln vs. $2.621 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 10.50 To $ 10.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 11.70 B To $ 11.82 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News