

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $165 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $169 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $1.793 billion from $1.828 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $165 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.793 Bln vs. $1.828 Bln last year.



