

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C.DE) on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CFM, a 50/50 joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace, for a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar engine material services agreement.



Under the deal, CFM will provide comprehensive support for Ryanair's engine maintenance program. The agreement covers the supply of spare parts for the airline's existing and future fleet of CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B engines, which power Ryanair's Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX aircraft.



As part of the arrangement, Ryanair has committed to purchasing all of its engine spare parts directly from CFM, with expected annual purchases exceeding $1 billion.



Ryanair also plans to open two engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Europe starting from 2029. Once operational, the airline intends to gradually take over the maintenance of its engines directly from CFM.



The airline expects its fleet to expand to around 800 Boeing 737 family aircraft and more than 2,000 CFM engines over the coming years.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News