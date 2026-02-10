Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
10.02.26 | 15:20
35,900 Euro
+1,27 % +0,450
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,70035,73015:36
35,70035,71015:35
Dow Jones News
10.02.2026 13:39 Uhr
323 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank exceeds profit target and launches further share buyback of up to EUR540m - dividend for 2025 to be EUR1.10 per share

DJ Commerzbank exceeds profit target and launches further share buyback of up to EUR540m - dividend for 2025 to be EUR1.10 per share 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank exceeds profit target and launches further share buyback of up to EUR540m - dividend for 2025 to be EUR1.10 per 
share 
10-Feb-2026 / 13:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 -- Net result of EUR2.6bn achieved in the 2025 financial year - despite restructuring expenses 
 -- Net result before restructuring expenses increases to record level of EUR3bn 
 -- Further share buyback to start on 12 February and expected to be completed by 26 March 2026 
 -- Board of Managing Directors intends to propose significantly higher dividend of EUR1.10 per share 
  (2024: EUR0.65) at Annual General Meeting 
 -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "2025 marked an outstanding year of success for Commerzbank, and we are committed to sharing 
  this achievement with our investors." 
Commerzbank generated a net result of EUR2.63bn in the past financial year (2024: EUR2.68bn) - despite restructuring 
expenses for the Bank's transformation - and exceeding its original growth target for 2025. Before restructuring 
expenses, net income rose by around 13% to a record level of EUR3bn. 
 
"2025 marked an outstanding year of success for Commerzbank, and we are committed to sharing this achievement with our 
investors," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. "In total, we are returning EUR2.7bn in capital, which is even 
slightly more than we had committed to deliver." 
 
As outlined in its "Momentum" strategy, Commerzbank will return 100% of the net result before restructuring expenses 
and after deduction of Additional Tier1 (AT1) coupon payments to its shareholders. In order to implement the capital 
return, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank today decided to start a further share buyback. From 
12 February, the Bank will buy back its own shares with a volume of up to EUR540m. In addition, the Bank intends to 
propose to the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026 an increased dividend of EUR1.10 per share for the past financial 
year (2024: EUR0.65). Including the share buyback of around EUR1bn completed in December 2025 the capital return for the 
2025 financial year amounts to a total of EUR2.7bn. 
 
The share buyback that has now been decided is the sixth buyback of Commerzbank's own shares since 2023. It is expected 
to be completed by 26 March of this year. The Bank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage. Commerzbank 
will publish its preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year tomorrow, Wednesday, 11 February 2026. 
 
Commerzbank will publish the progress of the current share buyback on its website on a weekly basis. 

Press contact 
Svea Junge  +49 69 9353-45691 
Kathrin Jones  +49 69 9353-45687 
 
Contact for investors 
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708 
Ansgar Herkert  +49 69 9353-47706 

About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present 
internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large 
corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a 
business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented 
industries. With more than EUR400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and 
small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with 
an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its 
around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a 
performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves almost 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as 
well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 417730 
EQS News ID:  2274178 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 07:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
