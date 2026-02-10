DJ Commerzbank exceeds profit target and launches further share buyback of up to EUR540m - dividend for 2025 to be EUR1.10 per share

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank exceeds profit target and launches further share buyback of up to EUR540m - dividend for 2025 to be EUR1.10 per share 10-Feb-2026 / 13:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Net result of EUR2.6bn achieved in the 2025 financial year - despite restructuring expenses -- Net result before restructuring expenses increases to record level of EUR3bn -- Further share buyback to start on 12 February and expected to be completed by 26 March 2026 -- Board of Managing Directors intends to propose significantly higher dividend of EUR1.10 per share (2024: EUR0.65) at Annual General Meeting -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "2025 marked an outstanding year of success for Commerzbank, and we are committed to sharing this achievement with our investors." Commerzbank generated a net result of EUR2.63bn in the past financial year (2024: EUR2.68bn) - despite restructuring expenses for the Bank's transformation - and exceeding its original growth target for 2025. Before restructuring expenses, net income rose by around 13% to a record level of EUR3bn. "2025 marked an outstanding year of success for Commerzbank, and we are committed to sharing this achievement with our investors," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. "In total, we are returning EUR2.7bn in capital, which is even slightly more than we had committed to deliver." As outlined in its "Momentum" strategy, Commerzbank will return 100% of the net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of Additional Tier1 (AT1) coupon payments to its shareholders. In order to implement the capital return, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank today decided to start a further share buyback. From 12 February, the Bank will buy back its own shares with a volume of up to EUR540m. In addition, the Bank intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026 an increased dividend of EUR1.10 per share for the past financial year (2024: EUR0.65). Including the share buyback of around EUR1bn completed in December 2025 the capital return for the 2025 financial year amounts to a total of EUR2.7bn. The share buyback that has now been decided is the sixth buyback of Commerzbank's own shares since 2023. It is expected to be completed by 26 March of this year. The Bank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage. Commerzbank will publish its preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year tomorrow, Wednesday, 11 February 2026. Commerzbank will publish the progress of the current share buyback on its website on a weekly basis. With more than EUR400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves almost 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. 