

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$279.30 million



The company's earnings totaled -$279.30 million, or -$2.44 per share. This compares with -$116.89 million, or -$0.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 27.9% to $496 million from $688 million last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



