

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $1.67 to $1.73 per share.



On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $8.48 per share for the year.



Including the acquisition of Ovivo Electronics, the company expects reported sales to increase 7 to 9 percent and organic sales to increase 3 to 4 percent in 2026, with organic growth accelerating through the year.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DUK is trading on the NYSE at $287.42, down $0.64 or 0.22 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News