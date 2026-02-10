Perpetuals.com Ltd Enters Multi-Hundred-Trillion Derivatives Market with the Launch of Barrier Futures; New Regulated Alternative to Offshore Perpetual Swaps and CFDs

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) ("Perpetuals.com" or the "Company") today announced the launch of Barrier Futures, a proprietary derivative product designed to address two markets: perpetual futures, where unregulated offshore exchanges process $100-300 billion in daily volume, and contracts for difference (CFDs), with 19 million retail traders globally in 2024 [1] . Together, these markets represent over multi-hundred-trillion in annual notional volume [2] .

Investment Highlights:

Market Entry: Innovative MiFID II-compliant alternative to offshore perpetual swaps and retail CFDs

Expected Revenue Model: B2B recurring revenue via trading fee shares, spread participation, and white-label licensing

Timeline: Platform live for qualified brokers expected in March 2026; initial partnerships targeted for Q1

Competitive Moat: Regulated MTF infrastructure eliminates costly margin engines and liquidation systems for broker partners

Addressing a Structural Market Gap

Barrier Futures are designed as a regulated alternative to two product categories facing regulatory scrutiny. Perpetual futures, which dominate cryptocurrency leverage trading, expose users to liquidation cascades, 8-hour funding fees, and counterparty risk from offshore operators. CFDs, representing 51% of equity derivative positions in Europe according to ESMA, face escalating regulatory restrictions and inherent broker conflicts where providers profit from client losses.

"We built Barrier Futures to offer a regulated alternative to both categories," said Patrick Gruhn, co-CEO of Perpetuals.com. "Traders get defined-risk positions with no margin calls. Brokers get regulatory coverage without operational complexity. The result is a product designed to address limitations of perpetual swaps and CFDs."

Scalable B2B Monetization

Perpetuals.com expects to generate recurring revenue through multiple streams: trading fee revenue shares from broker partners, participation in bid-ask spreads, premium feature licensing (analytics, social trading), and referral commissions from user-generated trading links. White-label deployment enables partners to brand and distribute under the Company's regulatory umbrella, minimizing customer acquisition costs while accelerating broker time-to-market.

"Our API integration is stock-like simple, no liquidation engines, no 24/7 margin operations, no insurance fund liabilities," Gruhn added. "Brokers can launch in weeks, not months. Early pipeline discussions have been encouraging."

[1] [Source: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/market-reports/cfd-broker-market-14721086 ]

[2] [Sources: https://doi.org/10.30525/2661-5150/2021-3-6 (table on page 41) and https://www.bis.org/publ/otc_hy2512.htm (OTC derivatives notional outstanding at $846 trillion as of end-June 2025)].

Regulatory and Operational Advantages

The Company operates IT infrastructure for a CySEC-authorized Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) in full MiFID II compliance in its datacenter in Frankfurt, Germany. Barrier Futures embed mandatory stop-loss barriers at entry, capping maximum loss without margin calls or forced liquidations. Zero funding fees preserve position value over time, and neutral MTF execution reduces the broker-versus-client conflict endemic to CFD platforms.

Institutional investors, wealth managers, and regulated funds, which were previously excluded from perpetual futures due to compliance requirements, can access Barrier Futures through the Company's regulatory framework, subject to applicable requirements.

Product Roadmap

Near-term expansions include event-based trading with time-boxed barriers (earnings, FOMC, ETF approvals), pre-configured technical pattern templates, social trading with viral referral tracking, and AI-driven entry signals powered by proprietary MTF order flow data.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The Company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.

The Perpetuals.com team developed early regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Trademark Information: Kronos X is a registered trademark in the European Union under filing number 019097099 and a pending trademark registration in the United States. Perpetuals.com is the subject of a pending trademark application in the European Union under filing number 019186468. Ledgera is pending trademark registration in the United State and Europe. PerpetualsPay.Net is a registered trademark in the European Union and the United Kingdom. BayesShield is a pending trademark registration in the European Union and the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as "expect", "will", "positions", "advancing", "aligning", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, completion of the announced transaction, market conditions, and risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the Company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

