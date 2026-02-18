Perpetuals.com Ltd Director and co-CEO Patrick Gruhn and Director Matthew Nicoletti Invited to Inaugural World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago

Fintech innovator behind AI-powered Barrier Futures joins leaders in technology and finance at Trump family-hosted event

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) ("Perpetuals.com" or the "Company"), the fintech company building the next generation of crypto derivatives infrastructure, today announced that its Director and co-CEO, Patrick Gruhn, along with Director Matthew Nicoletti, have been invited to attend the inaugural World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago on February 18, 2026. The exclusive, invitation-only event convenes a selected group of senior officials, chief executives, and founders from across the technology and finance sectors.

The World Liberty Forum is hosted by Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Zach Witkoff, Alex Witkoff, and the co-founders of World Liberty Financial. The full-day program will feature discussions on the intersection of technology, finance, and innovation, followed by a closing reception at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Perpetuals.com Ltd is developing an alternative new approach to crypto derivatives through its Barrier Futures product, a regulated alternative to the contracts-for-difference (CFD) and perpetual swap models that dominate crypto trading today. Barrier Futures introduce built-in risk boundaries through knock-out and knock-in mechanics, providing traders with defined-risk exposure without the unlimited downside and opaque liquidation cascades that affect existing market structures. The product is designed to bring institutional-grade risk management to crypto markets while remaining accessible to retail participants.

Central to Perpetuals.com Ltd's platform is an AI-powered collective intelligence engine trained on a proprietary dataset of over 11.7 billion order book fills, representing more than 22 billion individual trades across cryptocurrency markets. This system aggregates and weights the predictive signals of thousands of traders, enabling the platform to deliver real-time market intelligence and risk-adjusted trading signals at scale.

"Crypto derivatives markets are currently dominated by unregulated perpetual swaps with opaque funding rates and liquidation engines that can result in significant losses for retail traders," said Patrick Gruhn, co-CEO of Perpetuals.com Ltd. "Our Barrier Futures product addresses these concerns by embedding risk boundaries directly into the contract structure, while our AI, trained on over 11.7 billion real fills, gives every participant access to institutional-quality market intelligence. Being invited to the World Liberty Forum is a recognition that the future of finance requires this kind of innovation: smarter products, better risk management, and technology that puts traders first."

Matthew Nicoletti, Director of Perpetuals.com Ltd, added: "We are honored to participate in this distinguished gathering of global financial and technology leaders. The World Liberty Forum offers an exceptional opportunity to explore strategic partnerships and discuss how compliant, AI-enhanced market infrastructure can modernize financial systems, enhance risk controls, and support seamless integration across traditional and emerging asset classes for broader institutional adoption."

This invitation follows closely on the heels of Perpetuals.com Ltd's major product launch announcement on February 10, 2026, when the Company introduced Barrier Futures as a MiFID II-compliant, regulated alternative to offshore perpetual swaps and retail CFDs, markets that collectively represent multi-hundred-trillion dollars in annual notional volume. The launch, which emphasizes defined-risk trading without margin calls or funding fees via a CySEC-authorized Multilateral Trading Facility in Frankfurt, has generated significant industry attention and positions for Perpetuals.com Ltd to capture share in high-volume derivatives segments. With the platform set to go live for qualified brokers in March 2026 and early partnerships in progress, attendance at the World Liberty Forum underscores the Company's momentum in driving regulated innovation at the intersection of crypto, AI, and traditional finance.

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The Company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.

The Perpetuals.com team developed early regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

