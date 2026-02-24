Perpetuals.com Launches Two Revenue-Generating Platforms: Both Featuring Quantum-Resilient Security and up to 100x Lower Transaction Costs

Ledgera Cross-Chain Settlement and PerpetualPay.Net Non-Custodial Gateway Target Institutional and Merchant Adoption on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Stablecoins

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq:PDC) (the "Company"), a financial technology company operating regulated financial and crypto services, today launched two proprietary, revenue-generating platforms: Ledgera (cross-chain settlement layer) and PerpetualPay.Net (non-custodial crypto payment gateway). Both deliver quantum-resilient security to future-proof against quantum computing threats and up to 100x transaction cost savings compared to certain traditional blockchain operations.

Ledgera unifies validation and settlement across major Layer-1 blockchains (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin) and stablecoins (USDC, USDT), designed to deliver institutional-grade performance.

Key highlights:

Seamless cross-chain settlement via unified abstraction and dedicated validation layer

Quantum-resilient cryptography for long-term asset protection

Millisecond settlements with full Layer-1 finality and auditability (Layer-2 speed + Layer-0 validation)

Proprietary batching and smart-routing for up to 100x fee reduction

True zero-access, self-custody architecture - clients retain full asset sovereignty

Real-time unified dashboard for analytics, controls, and multi-chain oversight

"Ledgera is designed to address the speed-vs-security and decentralization-vs-compliance challenges in digital assets," said Patrick Gruhn, co-CEO. "It is designed to abstract Layer-1 complexity into a unified engine for institutional performance, self-custody, and reach across key chains."

PerpetualPay.Net: Non-Custodial Crypto Payments at True Scale Built atop Ledgera, PerpetualPay.Net enables businesses and individuals to accept and settle crypto payments directly to their own wallets-no custody or intermediaries.

Key highlights:

Rotational wallet architecture intelligently batches settlements for up to 100x lower fees vs. single-use addresses

Fully non-custodial - Perpetuals.com never holds or controls funds

Multi-chain acceptance: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDC, USDT

Sub-second validation powered by Ledgera cross-chain indexers

Enterprise compliance: Travel Rule metadata, automated KYT, full audit trails

White-label ready for EMIs, PSPs, brokers, and platforms

Optional DEX swaps and licensed fiat on/off-ramps for integrated liquidity

"PerpetualPay.Net is designed to reduce crypto payment costs," Gruhn added. "Traditional gateways force expensive per-transaction Layer-1 settlements. Our smart batching is designed to deliver significant efficiency gains-fully non-custodial, compliant, and enterprise-hardened."

Quantum-Resilient Vault Integration: Both platforms integrate seamlessly with Perpetuals Vault, the company's self-custody system enhanced by quantum-resilient protocols. This includes warm/cold storage, multi-sig authorization, and audit trails meeting strict institutional and regulatory standards-designed to enhance asset protection.

Complete Digital Asset Infrastructure Stack. The dual launch completes Perpetuals.com's unified stack:

Platform Function Target Market Ledgera Cross-chain settlement layer Institutions, exchanges, fintech platforms PerpetualPay.Net Non-custodial payment gateway Merchants, e-commerce, PSPs, individuals Perpetuals Vault Quantum-resilient custody Enterprise, institutional, retail

All three platforms are now commercially available and accessible via the company's redesigned website at www.perpetuals.com .

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The Company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.

The Perpetuals.com team pioneered regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

For more information, visit group.perpetuals.com.

Trademark Information: Kronos X is a registered trademark in the European Union under filing number 019097099 and a pending trademark registration in the United States. Perpetuals.com is the subject of a pending trademark application in the European Union under filing number 019186468. Ledgera is pending trademark registration in the United State and Europe. PerpetualsPay.Net is a registered trademark in the European Union and the United Kingdom. BayesShield is a pending trademark registration in the European Union and the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as "expect", "will", "positions", "advancing", "aligning", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, completion of the announced transaction, market conditions, and risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the Company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Perpetuals.com Ltd

Email: press@perpetuals.com

Website: www.perpetuals.com

Investor Relations:

Matthew Nicoletti | ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/perpetuals.com-launches-two-revenue-generating-platforms-both-featuri-1140367