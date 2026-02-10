Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KJELL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027619107 Order book ID: 480147 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KJELL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027619115 Order book ID: 480148 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 11, 2026, the subscription rights in Kjell Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 20, 2026.With effect from February 11, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Kjell Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 13, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB