With effect from February 11, 2026, the subscription rights in Kjell Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 20, 2026.
With effect from February 11, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Kjell Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 13, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|KJELL TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027619107
|Order book ID:
|480147
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|KJELL BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027619115
|Order book ID:
|480148
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
