Kjell Group AB: Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting In Kjell Group AB (publ) On 5 February 2026

At the extraordinary general meeting in Kjell Group AB (publ) ("Kjell Group" or the "Company") on 5 February 2026, the following main resolutions were adopted.

New issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights

The general meeting resolved, with required majority, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 19 January 2026, to increase the Company's share capital by no more than SEK 168,059.565227 through a new issue of no more than 10,169,491 shares (the "Directed Share Issue"). With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new shares were only subscribed for by Göran Westerberg. The subscription price per share amounted to SEK 5.90.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the Board of Directors, following an overall assessment, has determined that the Directed Share Issue, in combination with the subsequent rights issue (the "Rights Issue"), enables the Company to bring in a new principal shareholder with relevant industry experience, which is expected to strengthen the Company's strategic decision-making, commercial development, and credibility vis-à-vis customers, partners, and the capital markets.

The subscription price was determined through arm's length negotiation and has been deemed market-based by the board of directors. The facts that shareholders are offered the opportunity to subscribe for shares at the same subscription price in the Rights Issue has also been taken into account.

Rights issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders

The general meeting resolved, with required majority, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 19 January 2026, to increase the Company's share capital by no more than SEK 407,554.350035 through a new issue of no more than 24,661,615 shares with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. The shareholders of the Company shall have preferential rights to subscribe for the new shares in relation to the number of shares previously held. For each share held on the record date, the shareholder receives one (1) subscription right, whereby twelve (12) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for five (5) new shares. The subscription price per share amounts to SEK 5.90. Subscription shall be made during the period from 11 February 2026 up to and including 25 February 2026.

The record date for determining which shareholders shall be entitled to subscribe for new shares on a preferential rights basis shall be 9 February 2026.

New issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights as compensation to the guarantors

The general meeting resolved, with required majority, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 19 January 2026, to increase the Company's share capital by no more than SEK 21,776.404159 through a new issue of no more than 1,317,717 shares. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new shares were subscribed for by Cervantes Capital AB, the Eklund family and Jofam AB in their capacity as guarantors in the Rights Issue. The subscription price per share amounted to SEK 5.90. The deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is justified by enabling payment of guarantee compensation in the form of new shares. The new shares shall not entitle their holders to participate with preferential rights in the Rights Issue.

This information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on 5 February 2026, kl. 10.35 CET.

Contacts Kjell Group

Sandra Gadd, CEO +46 (0) 10 680 25 35, sandra.gadd@kjell.com

Fredrick Sjöholm, CFO +46 (0) 10 680 25 65, fredrick.sjoholm@kjell.com

