Das Instrument 4HE SE0016797591 KJELL GROUP AB A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.02.2026

The instrument 4HE SE0016797591 KJELL GROUP AB A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2026



Das Instrument F8NA CA35089X2068 FOUR NINES GOLD INCA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.02.2026

The instrument F8NA CA35089X2068 FOUR NINES GOLD INCA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.02.2026



Das Instrument Y2A FR001400UT31 ADOMOS S.A. EO -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.02.2026

The instrument Y2A FR001400UT31 ADOMOS S.A. EO -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2026



Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.02.2026

The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard