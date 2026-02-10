CANFIELD, Ohio & MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers") (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, and Middlefield Banc Corp. ("Middlefield") (NASDAQ: MBCN), the holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company, jointly announced today that shareholders of Farmers and Middlefield each have approved the proposed merger of Middlefield with and into Farmers (the "Merger"). The Merger is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.About Farmers National Banc Corp.Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $5.2 billion in banking assets at December 31, 2025. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 62 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2025 are $4.7 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 based upon Farmers' and Middlefield's current expectations. . Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers' control. Forward- looking statements are identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "plan," "expect," "goal," "seek," "future," "likely" or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual future results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Farmers' and Middlefield's control. Numerous uncertainties, risks, and changes could cause or contribute to each of Farmers' and Middlefield's actual results, performance, and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, the possibility that the closing of the proposed transaction is delayed or does not occur at all because conditions to the transaction are not obtained or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; and other factors disclosed periodically in both Farmers' and Middlefield's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including each of Farmers' and Middlefield's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 related to the Merger filed with the SEC. Such reports are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, on Farmers' website at www.farmersbankgroup.com under the "Investor Relations" section, and on Middlefield's website at www.middlefieldbank.bank.Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, readers should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Farmers and Middlefield expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.ContactsFarmers Contact:Amber Wallacev Executive Vice President, Chief Retail/Marketing Officer330-720-6441awallace@farmersbankgroup.com

