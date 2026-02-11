

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent announcement, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, revealed the company's shifting priorities from Mars to building a 'self-growing city' on the Moon.



This strategic move, Musk argued, is far more achievable within the next decade compared to establishing a settlement on Mars.



Musk highlighted the advantages of lunar exploration, citing orbital mechanics and travel time. Launches to the Moon can occur every 10 days with a two-day journey, whereas missions to Mars depend on planetary alignment every 26 months and require months of travel.



While SpaceX remains committed to its long-term goal of colonizing Mars, the company is now focusing on its role in NASA's Artemis program. SpaceX holds a nearly $3 billion contract to develop the Artemis III lunar lander using its Starship vehicle.



Despite Starship's early testing phase and the lack of a completed orbital flight, Musk believes that concentrating on the Moon could provide a more immediate and financially viable stepping stone towards the ultimate objective of establishing a Martian settlement.



The shift in SpaceX's priorities highlights the company's adaptability and its willingness to respond to evolving opportunities and challenges in the space industry.



