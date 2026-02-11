

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY.PK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR436.9 million, or EUR0.33 per share. This compares with EUR412.0 million, or EUR0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dassault Systemes SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR536.5 million or EUR0.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to EUR1.682 billion from EUR1.754 billion last year.



Dassault Systemes SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR436.9 Mln. vs. EUR412.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.33 vs. EUR0.30 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.682 Bln vs. EUR1.754 Bln last year.



