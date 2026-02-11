

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank (1CBK.MI) on Wednesday reported a solid financial performance for 2025, supported by strong revenue growth.



The net result after taxes and minorities amounted to €2.625 billion, compared with €2.677 billion in 2024. The slight decline was mainly due to restructuring expenses totalling €562 million related to the bank's ongoing transformation programme. Excluding these one-off charges, Commerzbank said its net result would have increased by around 13% to €3.010 billion.



Operating profit increased by 18% to €4.509 billion from €3.837 billion a year earlier, which the company said was the best operating result in its history. The performance was significantly supported by the growth of net commission income and the performance of its Polish subsidiary mBank. . Total revenues rose by around 10% to €12.171 billion from €11.106 billion last year.



Net commission income grew 7% to €4.029 billion, compared with €3.762 billion in the previous year, while net interest income remained broadly stable at €8.226 billion versus €8.331 billion in 2024.



The company's board has approved a share buyback of up to €540 million, which follows the €1 billion buyback completed in December 2025. The new buyback is expected to begin after the publication of the 2025 results and to be completed by March 26, 2026.



In addition, the board intends to propose an increased dividend of €1.10 per share, compared with €0.65 for 2024.



For 2026, Commerzbank said it expects to achieve a net result above the original target of €3.2 billion set under its 'Momentum' strategy. The improved outlook is based on an adjusted forecast for net interest income, which has been raised from around €8.4 billion to around €8.5 billion. The bank is targeting growth of around 7% in net commission income.



Commerzbank also confirmed its longer-term financial target of achieving a net result of €4.2 billion by 2028.



