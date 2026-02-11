

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) on Wednesday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting a decline in sales and higher impairment charges.



The company's board authorized a $750 million share buyback programme for the first quarter of 2026.



Net income attributable to shareholders decreased to $2.906 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter, down from $3.956 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the same period last year.



The company recorded depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests of $3.776 billion, compared with $2.715 billion a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted income declined to $3.837 billion, or $1.73 per share, from $4.406 billion, or $1.90 per share, in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA fell to $10.066 billion from $10.529 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Revenue from sales declined to $45.925 billion from $47.115 billion a year earlier. Total sales, including excise taxes, fell to $50.624 billion compared with $52.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The company's board plans to propose a final 2025 dividend of €0.85 per share, bringing the full-year dividend to €3.40 per share, up 5.6% from last year.



The board also confirmed its 2026 share buyback guidance of $3 billion to $6 billion.



