SeaTwirl AB: SeaTwirl AB appoints Pia Tegborg as new CFO - effective 1 May 2026

SeaTwirl AB announces today that Pia Tegborg has been appointed as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pia Tegborg will assume the position on 1 May 2026 and join the management team.

Pia Tegborg has extensive experience from senior finance and accounting positions in publicly listed companies and most recently comes from Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB. She brings valuable expertise to SeaTwirl to support the company's continued development and financial strategy.



"We are very pleased to welcome Pia Tegborg to SeaTwirl. Her broad experience and strong financial expertise will be an important addition as we continue to develop the company and implement our growth strategy", says Johan Sandberg, CEO of SeaTwirl AB.



"I look forward to joining SeaTwirl and contributing to the company's continued development. SeaTwirl is at an exciting stage, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me", says Pia Tegborg, incoming CFO of SeaTwirl AB.





For more information, please contact:

Johan Sandberg, CEO SeaTwirl AB

Phone: +46 72 174 85 27

E-mail: johan.sandberg@seatwirl.com

Ulrika Lenhammar, Communications & Investor Relations Manager, SeaTwirl AB

Phone: +46 70 68 747 70

E-mail: ulrika.lenhammar@seatwirl.com



About SeaTwirl

SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy-tech company within offshore wind power with the purpose to enable floating offshore wind - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's unique floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low center of gravity, a slim substructure, and a generator house accessible at the sea surface enabling small, cost efficient, and locally available vessels to maintain it. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at: https://seatwirl.com.

The company's Certified Adviser is Vator Securities AB.



Disclosure

This information is information that SeaTwirl AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 11 February 2026 at 08:30 CET.