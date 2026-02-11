NYAB AB: NYAB signs new multi year agreement for basic road maintenance in Piteå with an initial value of SEK 205 million

NYAB is expanding its operations within road operation and maintenance to Piteå. By signing a multi year agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket), the company assumes responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the state owned road network in the area. The agreement has an initial value of SEK 205 million (EUR 19 million). It includes both summer and winter maintenance and runs for four years, with an option for an additional one plus one year. The project will commence on 1 September 2026.

The agreement in Piteå marks a new area for NYAB within basic road maintenance and is fully in line with the company's strategy to grow its operation and maintenance business.

"Being entrusted with the responsibility for basic road maintenance in Piteå is an important step in our growth as a provider of road operation services. We look forward to establishing our presence in the area and delivering high quality, efficient maintenance services to the Swedish Transport Administration. At the same time, the agreement provides us with a long term platform and creates favourable conditions for further developing our operations in the region," says Mattias Broström, Head of Business Area Infrastructure at NYAB Sweden.

NYAB already holds basic road maintenance agreements with the Swedish Transport Administration in Boden, Överkalix and Kalix, giving the company a growing presence within road maintenance in northern Sweden.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.