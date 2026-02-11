NYAB AB: NYAB signs new multi-year agreement for basic road maintenance in Kalix with an initial value of SEK 178 million

NYAB has once again been awarded an agreement by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to manage basic road maintenance in Kalix. The new agreement, with an initial value of SEK 178 million (EUR 16 million), ensures a continued strong local presence and builds on an already well established and efficient operation for maintaining state-owned public roads in the area. The contract covers both summer and winter maintenance and runs for four years, with an option for an additional one plus one year. Project start is scheduled for 1 September 2026.

NYAB previously held responsibility for basic road maintenance in the area during an earlier contract period between 2020-2026, meaning that an established organisation is already in place. The new agreement creates favourable conditions for further developing operations in the region.

"We have had a very good collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration during the past contract period, and we are pleased to be entrusted with continuing this work for an additional term. With an experienced organisation and strong local presence, we look forward to continuing to deliver stable and efficient maintenance services in the area. At the same time, the agreement provides good conditions for further developing our operations in the region," says Mattias Broström, Head of Business Area Infrastructure at NYAB Sweden.

NYAB also holds ongoing basic road maintenance contracts with the Swedish Transport Administration in Boden and Överkalix. In addition, NYAB has signed a contract for the Piteå area starting in September 2026, strengthening NYAB's position as a provider of operation and maintenance services.

