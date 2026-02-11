Anzeige
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
NYAB AB: NYAB signs new multi-year agreement for basic road maintenance in Kalix with an initial value of SEK 178 million

NYAB has once again been awarded an agreement by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to manage basic road maintenance in Kalix. The new agreement, with an initial value of SEK 178 million (EUR 16 million), ensures a continued strong local presence and builds on an already well established and efficient operation for maintaining state-owned public roads in the area. The contract covers both summer and winter maintenance and runs for four years, with an option for an additional one plus one year. Project start is scheduled for 1 September 2026.

NYAB previously held responsibility for basic road maintenance in the area during an earlier contract period between 2020-2026, meaning that an established organisation is already in place. The new agreement creates favourable conditions for further developing operations in the region.

"We have had a very good collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration during the past contract period, and we are pleased to be entrusted with continuing this work for an additional term. With an experienced organisation and strong local presence, we look forward to continuing to deliver stable and efficient maintenance services in the area. At the same time, the agreement provides good conditions for further developing our operations in the region," says Mattias Broström, Head of Business Area Infrastructure at NYAB Sweden.

NYAB also holds ongoing basic road maintenance contracts with the Swedish Transport Administration in Boden and Överkalix. In addition, NYAB has signed a contract for the Piteå area starting in September 2026, strengthening NYAB's position as a provider of operation and maintenance services.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Broström, Head of Area Infrastructure, NYAB Sweden

mattias.brostrom@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 339 11 07

Press Contact:

Erik Petersen, VP Corporate Affairs, Head of Communications and IR, NYAB

erik.petersen@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 880 42 23

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

