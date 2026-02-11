

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Yara International ASA (YARIY.PK, YAR.OL), a Norwegian chemical company, on Wednesday reported a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



For the three-month period, the company reported a net income of $344 million, or $1.35 per basic share, compared with a loss of $290 million, or $1.14 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings surged to $1.17 per share from $0.36 per share a year ago. EBITDA also surged to $773 million from $360 million in 2024. Operating income stood at $443 million as against the prior year's loss of $3 million. Revenue and other income moved up to $4.012 billion from $3.419 billion in the previous year.



In addition, Yara will pay an annual dividend of NOK 22 per share.



