

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$796 million



The company's earnings totaled -$796 million, or -$6.61 per share. This compares with -$693 million, or -$5.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$3.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $32.515 billion from $29.213 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$796 Mln. vs. -$693 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$6.61 vs. -$5.76 last year. -Revenue: $32.515 Bln vs. $29.213 Bln last year.



