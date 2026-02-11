

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - SGH Ltd (SGH.AX) reported Wednesday higher profit in the first half despite lower revenues. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect low to mid single-digit EBIT growth.



Further, SGH declared a fully franked interim dividend of 32 cents per share, up 7 percent.



In the first half, net profit grew 1 percent to A$473 million from last year's A$466 million.



Underlying net profit was A$518 million, compared to A$508 million a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were A$1.27, compared to A$1.24 last year.



Underlying EBIT of A$844 million slightly increased from last year's A$843 million.



Underlying EBITDA for the period grew 1 percent to A$1.11 billion from prior year's A$1.10 billion.



Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent to A$5.42 billion from A$5.51 billion in the previous year.



In Australia, SGH shares closed Wednesday's regular trading 3.6 percent higher at A$50.91.



