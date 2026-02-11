

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $97 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Smurfit Westrock plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $7.580 billion from $7.539 billion last year.



Smurfit Westrock plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $97 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $7.580 Bln vs. $7.539 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News