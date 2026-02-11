

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $214 million. This compares with $208 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $622 million from $594 million last year.



Royalty Pharma plc earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: $214 Mln. vs. $208 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $622 Mln vs. $594 Mln last year.



