

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) said it expects revenues for the first quarter to be $412 million, with an upward or downward range of 5 percent, reflecting revenue growth 15 percent year-over-year.



On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $408.38 million for the quarter.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TSEM is trading on the Nasdaq at $142.03, up $5.46 or 4.00 percent.



