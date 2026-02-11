Integrum AB: Integrum optimizes organization to further accelerate commercialization of OPRA Implant System

Mölndal, Sweden, February 11, 2026 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) announces today that the company is implementing organizational changes to accelerate the commercialization of OPRA® Implant System and streamline its global production and supply chain. The changes are being made within the framework of the strategy presented in 2025. In connection with this, Jeff Zanni, President US, is leaving the company. At the same time, Dr Rickard Brånemark takes on the role as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer on a consulting basis, with responsibility for leading the training of surgeons in the use of the company's implant system both in the US and other parts of the world. On March 16, Per Nilsson, with extensive experience in production and supply chain management within the MedTech sector, will join as Chief Supply Chain Officer.

In February 2025, Integrum presented its new strategy for accelerating the commercialization of OPRA® Implant System. Since then, the company has successfully strengthened its partnerships with leading Centers of Excellence in the US and key European markets, enhanced its post-market work around Axor II, and established a more sustainable cost base better suited for profitable growth. The changes announced today aim to further optimize the organization and enable a more efficient approach to market development.

"To further scale up sales in the US, we now need to put full focus on identifying the patients who can benefit from our innovative implant system and guide them to our Centers of Excellence. This requires a somewhat different organization that is more focused on the patient journey and digitalization. There is significant potential here, motivation within the organization is high, and I will personally increase my presence in the US to drive this work forward. At the same time, we see opportunities to further streamline our global production and supply chain, with our new Chief Supply Chain Officer, Per Nilsson, playing a key role. I am also pleased that Dr. Rickard Brånemark is taking on an operational position where Integrum can fully leverage his unique expertise and ability to spread knowledge about osseointegration and the future of prosthetic surgery," says Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

Following the organizational changes, Integrum's management team consists of Martin Hillsten, Chief Executive Officer, Louise Wåhlin, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Annika Fahlén, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory affairs, Dr. Rickard Brånemark, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, and Per Nilsson, Chief Supply Chain Officer (assuming the role on March 16).

About integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.