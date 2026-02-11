Green Shift Commodities Ltd.: Jaguar Uranium US$25M IPO Underscores Value in Green Shift Commodities

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM; OTCQB: GRCMF) ("Green Shift," "GCOM," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jaguar Uranium Corp. ("Jaguar Uranium") has successfully completed an initial public offering ("IPO") and listing of its common shares (the "Jaguar Shares") on the NYSE American Exchange (the "NYSE American").

Jaguar Uranium completed its IPO with a capital raise of US$25 million, issuing Jaguar Shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. Green Shift owns 5,181,777 Jaguar Shares, which began trading on the NYSE American on February 10, 2026, under the ticker symbol "JAGU".

Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Green Shift Commodities, commented: "We are very pleased to see Jaguar Uranium reach this important milestone. Interest in the uranium sector continues to grow, and we believe Jaguar Uranium is well positioned to execute on its business plan and create additional shareholder value. This public listing underscores significant value in GCOM through the Jaguar Shares we hold. We intend to hold our investment on a long-term basis as we share Jaguar's excitement with respect to its advanced uranium asset portfolio in Argentina and Colombia".

