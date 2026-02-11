PRODWAYS: Revenue of the 4th quarter 2025: EUR 15 million on a comparable scope

February 11, 2026 at 18 p.m.

Prodways Group recorded revenue of €15 million on a comparable basis in the fourth quarter of 2025, a slight decrease compared with the same period in 2024. The trends identified in previous quarters were confirmed across all business lines, bringing full-year revenue to €54.5 million, compared with €59 million published last year.

At the beginning of 2026, the company reported progress in the sale process of its Software distribution business, in line with the strategy presented the previous year. As a result, Prodways Group has reclassified this business as a discontinued operation, in accordance with IFRS 5. With the application of this standard, IFRS revenue for 2025 stands at €41 million.

To ensure a clear understanding of the Group's past and future revenue, the company presents two revenue tables below: one applying IFRS 5 (with the Software business restated, including in historical data), and another including the revenues from this activity to assess 2025 performance.

4th quarter and full-year 2025 revenue by division - including Software revenues

The 2024 quarterly revenues published last year contained an accounting error in the distribution of revenues between Q3 2024 and Q4 2024. Q3 2024 revenue was €12.7 million (vs. €14.7 million reported). Q4 2024 revenue was €14.9 million (vs. €12.9 million reported). The table below provides a comparison with the corrected figures. A summary table of 2024 revenues corrected by quarter is available at the end of the press release

(in millions of euros) T4 2025 T4 2024

fixed Variation (%) FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation (%) Variation

org. (%)1 Systems 8,2 7,9 +4% 27,6 28,2 -2% 0% Products 6,4 7,0 -8% 26,9 30,5 -12% -11% Intra-group structure & eliminations 0,0 0,0 n.a -0,1 -0,1 n.a n.a Consolidated revenue 14,6 14,9 -2% 54,5 58,7 -7% -6%

1 The difference between the change on a current basis and the organic variation corresponds to the change in scope of consolidation that occurred in Q1 2024 (disposals of Solidscape and Cristal)

4th quarter and full-year 2025 revenue by division - IFRS (excluding Software revenues)

(in millions of euros) T4 2025 T4 2024

fixed Variation (%) FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation (%) Variation

org. (%)1 Systems 3,2 3,1 +3% 14,1 14,6 -4% 0% Products 6,4 7,0 -8% 26,9 30,5 -12% -11% Intra-group structure & eliminations 0,0 0,0 n.a -0,1 -0,1 n.a n.a Consolidated revenue 9,6 10,1 -5% 40,9 45,1 -9% -8%

Systems division: €8.2 million in Q4 (including Software activity)

The Systems division recorded revenue of €8.2 million, representing +4% growth compared with Q4 2024.

At the end of 2025, new orders for ceramic MovingLight printers were delivered to aerospace-sector companies: one for an existing customer expanding its installed base, and the others for new customers. Although the growth in 2025 is encouraging, it is not yet sufficient to generate significant cash flow. For now, the potential for additional ceramic printer sales is substantial and diversified, with some customers considering moving from R&D to production. However, it remains uncertain whether this potential will translate into actual orders.

Material sales declined in Q4 2025 due to reduced consumption among dental-sector customers. The absence of new printer sales dedicated to this application and increased international competition are putting pressure on this activity.

Software activity strengthened in Q4 2025, helping stabilize annual revenue despite the transition to a SaaS model. This performance highlights the work accomplished by technical and sales teams in gaining market share in France.

Products division: €6.4 million in Q4

In the 4th quarter 2025, the Products division generated €6.4 million in revenue, down €0.6 million compared with the same period last year. This trend is consistent with previous quarters, primarily due to previously identified factors.

Digital Manufacturing remains heavily impacted by declining sales in the German market (-€0.5 million). In contrast, France saw an improvement in Q4 revenue, supported by the completion of several small-series projects.

Audiology-related revenue also posted a slight decline compared with Q4 2024. While the reorganization of commercial teams is beginning to yield positive results, certain internal production challenges are still weighing on performance this year.

Status of the Software business sale process

In 2025, Prodways Group set the strategic objective of advancing the divestment of the Systems division's activities. A first step could be achieved in 2026 with the sale of the Software distribution business. This process has advanced in recent weeks, attracting interest from several potential buyers. Prodways Group will provide updates on the progress of this transaction, if applicable, as soon as new milestones are reached.

2026 objectives

In 2025, the Group focused on improving the profitability of each activity rather than growing revenue. For 2026, Prodways Group maintains this priority and therefore aims to keep revenue stable or slightly increasing. This objective applies both to the current scope and to a scope excluding the Software activity. Profitability targets will be communicated during the annual results presentation.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG), the Group generated revenue of €54 million in 2025.

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and live the latest news from Prodways Group on Twitter and LinkedIn!

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

Appendix

Adjusted 2024 revenue per quarter - including Software business (in millions of euros) T1 T2 T3 T4 FY 2024 2024 2024 2024 2024 Systems 7,6 7,1 5,6 7,9 28,2 Products 8,4 7,9 7,2 7,0 30,5 Intra-group structure & eliminations 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 -0,1 Consolidated revenue 16,0 15,0 12,7 14,9 58,7

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xZ1sZ5iYY5ealp1vZ8iWmZaZbZlkyGCYmWHHl2ebaZeXZ3KVm2mUZpmdZnJnmmlq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96544-cp_prodways_ca-q4-2025_en.pdf