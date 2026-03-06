PRODWAYS: Signing of an agreement to sell the Software business

March 6, 2026 at 8 a.m.

Prodways Group announces that it has signed a sale agreement for its Software business, led by its subsidiary AvenAo, a specialist in the distribution and integration of 3D design software solutions. This transaction is fully in line with the strategy to divest the activities of the Systems division announced in 2025. Subject to approval of the transaction, the Company would distribute a significant portion of the disposal proceeds to its shareholders, under terms that will be specified at a later date.

AvenAo supports industrial companies in their digital transformation by offering solutions tailored to each stage of the product lifecycle. A specialist in computer?aided design (CAD), simulation and production management, the company is one of the leading distributors in France of Dassault Systèmes' SolidWorks and 3DEXPERIENCE solutions. In 2025, AvenAo contributed €13.5 million in revenue and €3.9 million in recurring EBITDA to Prodways Group[1].

The sale agreement provides for a sale price of €35 million for the shares in the Software business This transaction, completed at a valuation exceeding Prodways Group's market capitalization at the last closing price[2], materializes the valuation of this activity for Prodways Group shareholders.

The final completion of the transaction remains subject to the lifting of several conditions precedent, including the obtaining of the agreement of a strategic business partner, as well as the approval of the sale by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Prodways Group, which will be convened shortly. Subject to the fulfilment of these conditions, the transaction could be completed in the coming months. The identity of the buyer remains confidential at this stage.

Prodways Group intends to allocate a significant part of the proceeds of the sale to the benefit of its shareholders. The precise terms of this redistribution, as well as the amount concerned, will be determined shortly by the Board of Directors and will be the subject of a subsequent communication.

Prodways Group will announce its 2025 annual results on March 24, 2026 and will comment on the group's outlook in its new scope. The group has already indicated in its press release of February 11, 2026 a stable or slightly increased revenue target for 2026, including in a scope excluding the Software business.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG), the Group generated revenue of €54 million in 2025.

[1] Preliminary figures not audited, the audit work of the Statutory Auditors is being finalized.

[2] Closing price of €0.53 on 5 March 2026

