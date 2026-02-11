

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.175 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $2.428 billion, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.143 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $15.349 billion from $13.991 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.175 Bln. vs. $2.428 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $15.349 Bln vs. $13.991 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.02 To $ 1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 15.4 B To $ 15.6 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.13 To $ 4.17 Full year revenue guidance: $ 61.2 B To $ 61.7 B



