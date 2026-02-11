

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $54.42 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $4.93 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HubSpot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.52 million or $3.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $846.74 million from $703.17 million last year.



HubSpot Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $54.42 Mln. vs. $4.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $846.74 Mln vs. $703.17 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.46 To $ 2.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 862.0 M To $ 863.0 M



Full Year 2026 Guidance : Total revenue = $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. Non-GAAP net income per common share = $12.38 to $12.46



