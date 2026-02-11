

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265 million or $2.69 per share, compared to $374 million or $3.81 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter were $625 million or $6.35 per share, compared to $302 million or $3.12 per share last year.



Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $877 million or $8.91 per share, compared to $770 million or $7.92 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $2.420 billion, compared to $2.261 billion last year.



For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $2.496 and $2.536 billion.



For the full year of 2026, total revenues are expected to range between $10.123 and $10.223 billion and AFFO per share is expected to range between $41.93 and $42.74.



