

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $546.00 million, or $0.039 per share. This compares with $693.00 million, or $0.0535 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to $22.204 billion from $18.796 billion last year.



Lenovo Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $546.00 Mln. vs. $693.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.039 vs. $0.0535 last year. -Revenue: $22.204 Bln vs. $18.796 Bln last year.



