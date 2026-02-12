

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported Thursday weak profit in fiscal 2025, while revenues were benefited by imporved performance in all regions.



Looking ahead, the company expects over the next five years, on average, a solid growth of its total revenue and a broadly aligned growth of the adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates.



In fiscal 2025, Group net profit dropped 1.9 percent to 2.32 billion euros from last year's 2.36 billion euros. Earnings per share fell to 4.98 euros from 5.13 euros a year ago.



Adjusted group net profit was 3.16 billion euros, compared to 3.12 billion euros last year.



Operating profit for the year declined 2 percent year-over-year to 3.38 billion euros, while adjusted operating profit grew 1 percent to 4.46 billion euros.



The full-year adjusted operating margin was at 16.0 percent, 70 basis points below 2024, at constant exchange rates, impacted by US tariffs and AI-glasses.



Annual revenue was 28.49 billion euros, up 7.5 percent from 26.51 billion euros last year. At constant exchange rates, revenues climbed 11.2 percent.



In the fourth quarter, revenue grew 18.4 percent.



The company noted that North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions all grew double digits in the quarter and full year.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors will recommend that shareholders, at the Annual Meeting to be held on April 28, approve the payment of a dividend of 4.00 euros per share. The dividend will be paid - or the shares issued - as from June 3.



Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica stated, 'In an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and despite headwinds from US tariffs, we reached record earnings, while making bold investments to advance our innovation agenda.... While we confirm to be on track with the five-year outlook communicated in March 2022, today we're updating it. Looking ahead to the next five years, we are committed to delivering solid revenue growth, with the adjusted operating profit's pace broadly aligned, as we lead our Company decisively into its medtech transformation journey.'



