Consolidated financial statements for 2025 were adopted by the Board of Directors at its meeting on February 11, 20261. These consolidated financial statements, a presentation of full-year results for 2025, and the related teleconference (live and replay) are available at www.legrandgroup.com

Key financial dates

2026 first-quarter results:: May 7, 2026

"Quiet period 2 " starts: April 7, 2026

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026

Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2026

Dividend payment: June 2, 2026

2026 first-half results: July 29, 2026

"Quiet period2" starts: June 29, 2026

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

1 The Group's consolidated accounts at December 31, 2025 were approved by the Board of Directors on February 11, 2026. The statutory auditors' audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The certification report will be issued after finalization of verifications relating to the management report and on presentation in the format provided for by the ESEF Regulation (European Single Electronic Format) of accounts included in the annual financial report.

2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

