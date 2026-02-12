

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.959 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.220 billion, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV reported adjusted earnings of $1.884 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $15.555 billion from $14.841 billion last year.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.959 Bln. vs. $1.220 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $15.555 Bln vs. $14.841 Bln last year.



