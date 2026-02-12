

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group (KBCSF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.003 billion, or EUR2.44 per share. This compares with EUR1.116 billion, or EUR2.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to EUR1.608 billion from EUR1.433 billion last year.



KBC Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.003 Bln. vs. EUR1.116 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.44 vs. EUR2.75 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.608 Bln vs. EUR1.433 Bln last year.



