

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK, AFX.DE) Thursday said that it slipped to loss in the first quarter of 2026, impacted by lower revenue and a weak operating result. Additionally, the company also suspended its earlier given outlook for fiscal 2026 for the time being.



The German medical technology company posted loss of 0.06 euros per share in the first quarter, compared to profit of 0.18 euros per share in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at 0.03 euros, down from 0.24 euros in the prior-year quarter.



During the three-month period, the company generated revenue of 467.0 million euros, down 4.8 percent from last year's 490.5 million euros. The decline in revenue was due to lower revenues from neurosurgical microscopes and refractive treatment packs.



Carl Zeiss Meditec said that operating profit or EBITA for the period amounted to 8.1 million euros, lower than 35.2 million euros in the corresponding period a year ago. The decline was primarily driven by a significantly weaker operating result, resulting from negative currency effects and unfavorable product mix.



Looking ahead, the company said that it is temporarily suspending its earlier annual forecast of 2.3 billion euros in revenue and an EBITA margin of 12.5 percent, due to a weak start to the year and a subdued sales outlook in the key markets of the US and China. The new outlook for fiscal 2026 will be provided later, Carl Zeiss Meditec added in an official statement.



On the Xetra Exchange, AFX.DE ended Wednesday's trading at 27.12 euros, down 1.08 euros or 3.83 percent.



