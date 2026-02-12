

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Origin Energy Limited (OGFGF.PK) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the first half, mainly due to decline in revenue compared with the prior year.



Profit before tax fell to A$713 million from A$1.143 billion a year earlier.



Underlying EBIT decreased to A$806 million from A$1.137 billion a year earlier.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to A$1.589 billion from A$1.926 billion last year.



Net Profit dropped to A$557 million or 32.3 cents per share from A$1.017 billion or 59 cents per share a year earlier.



Underlying profit fell to A$593 million or 34.5 cents per share from A$924 million or 53.7 cents per share a year ago.



Revenue decreased to A$7.993 billion from A$8.771 billion in the previous year.



The Board has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 30 cents per share.



