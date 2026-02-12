

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods major Unilever Plc. (UL, ULVR.L) reported Thursday higher pre-tax profit in fiscal 2025, despite lower turnover. In addition, the company announced a new share buyback of up to 1.5 billion euros, which will commence in the second quarter of 2026.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects underlying sales growth to be within its multi-year guidance range of 4 percent to 6 percent, with at least 2 percent underlying volume growth.



The company noted that the 2026 growth is expected to be at the bottom end of the underlying sales growth range reflecting the slower market conditions. Further, the firm anticipates a modest improvement in underlying operating margin for the full year versus 20.0 percent in 2025.



Further, Unilever announced interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 0.4664 euro per share, an increase of 3.0 percent versus the third quarter.



In fiscal 2025, profit before taxation from continuing operations grew 3.9 percent to 8.69 billion euros from last year's 8.37 billion euros.



Net profit attributable to shareholders' equity from Continuing operations was 5.68 billion euros or 2.59 euros per share, higher than 5.43 billion euros or 2.44 euros per share a year ago.



Including the 3.79 billion euros gain from discontinued operations, the full-year's net profit attributable to shareholders' equity climbed 64.9 percent to 9.47 billion euros or 4.32 euros per share from 5.74 billion euros or 2.58 euros per share.



Operating profit for the year grew 2.4 percent year-over-year to 9.04 billion euros.



Turnover was 50.50 billion euros, down 3.8 percent from 52.48 billion euros a year earlier. Underlying sales growth was 3.5 percent, with 1.5 percent volume growth.



In the fourth quarter, turnover dropped 2.7 percent to 12.59 billion euros from 12.94 billion euros last year. Underlying sales growth was 4.2 percent.



