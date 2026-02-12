

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Unicharm Corporation (UN41.F) revealed a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY65.212 billion, or JPY37.30 per share. This compares with JPY81.842 billion, or JPY46.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to JPY945.268 billion from JPY988.981 billion last year.



Unicharm Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY65.212 Bln. vs. JPY81.842 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.30 vs. JPY46.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY945.268 Bln vs. JPY988.981 Bln last year.



