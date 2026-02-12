

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (DQJCY) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY63.734 billion, or JPY21.25 per share. This compares with JPY53.977 billion, or JPY18.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to JPY1.210 trillion from JPY1.129 trillion last year.



Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 35.80 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.435 T



