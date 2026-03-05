Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QB8W | ISIN: JP3236330001 | Ticker-Symbol: KI5
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 09:04
116,00 Euro
+3,57 % +4,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KIOXIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIOXIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00118,0010:30
113,00116,0009:05
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 09:51 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nikkei Inc.: Changes to the Nikkei Stock Average - Kioxia Holdings Corporation and Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation will be added to the index effective April 1

March 5, 2026 - Nikkei Inc. will make the following changes to the Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) constituents as a result of the periodic review. Additionally, regarding the corporate restructuring of HINO MOTORS, a Nikkei 225 constituent, with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation effective April 1, Nikkei will treat this as follows. This release also includes the changes to the Price Adjustment Factor (PAF) in response to the stock split of some constituents.

1. Constituent changes due to the periodic review

Constituent changes (April 1):

Addition: 285A Kioxia Holdings Corporation (0.7) / 7532 Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (1)
Deletion: 6674 GS Yuasa Corporation / 6952 CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Note) Number in the parentheses is PAF.

In accordance with the Constituents Selection Rules, Kioxia Holdings (Technology sector) will be added because of its high liquidity and Pan Pacific International Holdings (Consumer Goods sector) will be added as a result of an adjustment to the number of constituents among sectors (added to an under-weighted sector). GS Yuasa (Technology sector) and CASIO COMPUTER (Technology sector) will be deleted as a result of the adjustment to the number of constituents among sectors (from an over-weighted sector). These changes will be made before the opening of the market on April 1.

Note) "Sectors" are industrial sectors defined by aggregating Nikkei 36 industry classification system into 6 broad categories. They are "Technology", "Financials", "Consumer Goods", "Materials", "Capital Goods/Others", "Transportation and Utilities".

2. Regarding the treatment of HINO MOTORS

Due to the establishment of a holding company with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, HINO MOTORS, LTD. (7205) will be removed from the index on April 1 and the new holding company, ARCHION Corporation (543A) will be added to the index on the same day, its listing date. Please note that the price of HINO MOTORS used in the calculation of the closing value of the Nikkei 225 on March 27, the final trading day, will be used in the index calculation on March 30, the delisting day, and on March 31, the previous day of its exclusion.

3. Regarding the Stock Split of the Nikkei 225 Constituents

Four Nikkei 225 constituents are planning stock splits. From the opening on the ex-right date of March 30, Nikkei Inc. will change the Price Adjustment Factors (PAF) of these constituents as follows.

PAF change (March 30) Company:

5803 Fujikura Ltd.: 1 to 6 stock split
7012 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.: 1 to 5 stock split
7735 SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.: 1 to 2 stock split
9008 Keio Corporation: 1 to 5 stock split

Contact:
Index Business Office , Nikkei Inc. (index@nex.nikkei.co.jp)

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.