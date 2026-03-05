Nikkei Inc.: Changes to the Nikkei Stock Average - Kioxia Holdings Corporation and Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation will be added to the index effective April 1

March 5, 2026 - Nikkei Inc. will make the following changes to the Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) constituents as a result of the periodic review. Additionally, regarding the corporate restructuring of HINO MOTORS, a Nikkei 225 constituent, with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation effective April 1, Nikkei will treat this as follows. This release also includes the changes to the Price Adjustment Factor (PAF) in response to the stock split of some constituents.1. Constituent changes due to the periodic reviewConstituent changes (April 1):Addition: 285A Kioxia Holdings Corporation (0.7) / 7532 Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (1)Deletion: 6674 GS Yuasa Corporation / 6952 CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.Note) Number in the parentheses is PAF.In accordance with the Constituents Selection Rules, Kioxia Holdings (Technology sector) will be added because of its high liquidity and Pan Pacific International Holdings (Consumer Goods sector) will be added as a result of an adjustment to the number of constituents among sectors (added to an under-weighted sector). GS Yuasa (Technology sector) and CASIO COMPUTER (Technology sector) will be deleted as a result of the adjustment to the number of constituents among sectors (from an over-weighted sector). These changes will be made before the opening of the market on April 1.Note) "Sectors" are industrial sectors defined by aggregating Nikkei 36 industry classification system into 6 broad categories. They are "Technology", "Financials", "Consumer Goods", "Materials", "Capital Goods/Others", "Transportation and Utilities".2. Regarding the treatment of HINO MOTORSDue to the establishment of a holding company with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, HINO MOTORS, LTD. (7205) will be removed from the index on April 1 and the new holding company, ARCHION Corporation (543A) will be added to the index on the same day, its listing date. Please note that the price of HINO MOTORS used in the calculation of the closing value of the Nikkei 225 on March 27, the final trading day, will be used in the index calculation on March 30, the delisting day, and on March 31, the previous day of its exclusion.3. Regarding the Stock Split of the Nikkei 225 ConstituentsFour Nikkei 225 constituents are planning stock splits. From the opening on the ex-right date of March 30, Nikkei Inc. will change the Price Adjustment Factors (PAF) of these constituents as follows.PAF change (March 30) Company:5803 Fujikura Ltd.: 1 to 6 stock split7012 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.: 1 to 5 stock split7735 SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.: 1 to 2 stock split9008 Keio Corporation: 1 to 5 stock splitContact:Index Business Office , Nikkei Inc. (index@nex.nikkei.co.jp)