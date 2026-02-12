NN Group N.V.: NN Group reports 9% growth in operating capital generation and exceeds 2025 targets

Strong operating capital generation and free cash flow ahead of 2025 targets• Operating capital generation increased 9% to EUR 2.1 billion, exceeding the 2025 target of EUR 1.9 billion, reflecting continued strong business performance.• Free cash flow grew 7%, slightly ahead of the 2025 target of EUR 1.6 billion, with the contribution from business segments increasingly diversified.• NN Group Solvency II ratio increased to 220%, benefiting from favourable market conditions and continued strong net capital build.• Operating result rose 17% to EUR 3,002 million; net result of EUR 1,188 million.Accelerating dividend growth and stepping up the annual buyback• Based on strong business performance, cash, and capital levels, NN Group enhances its capital return by an additional EUR 100 million beyond the progressive dividend policy, splitting this evenly between the dividend and the annual share buyback.• Consequently, the total dividend per share for 2025 is up 13% to EUR 3.88 per share and annual share buyback programme is increased by EUR 50 million to EUR 350 million.Excellent and continued commercial momentum• Future Ready programme well on track to reach EUR 200 million benefits in 2027; further extension of data literacy programme for employees to understand, analyse, and use data effectively.• Value of new business (VNB) of Insurance Europe increased 16%, reflecting higher sales and a favourable product mix.• VNB of Japan Life increased 25% following the introduction of a new long-term savings product in March.• Gross written premiums for Netherlands Non-life up 6%, surpassing EUR 4 billion for the first time, driven by premium increases and volume growth. The combined ratio was 92.9%, within the 91%-93% guidance range.• Netherlands Life saw assets under management of the defined contribution pension business grow by 9% to EUR 43 billion, benefitting from high net inflows and markets.Statement of David Knibbe, CEO'Today, we are presenting a very strong set of results for 2025, reflecting continued positive business performance and strategy execution despite ongoing geopolitical volatility. We exceeded our targets for 2025 and are well on track to achieve the 2028 goals outlined at our Capital Markets Day in May 2025.In Europe, we reported continued growth across the region, most notably in Poland, Greece, Romania and Slovakia. Netherlands Non-life increased gross written premiums by 6%, reaching the EUR 4 billion mark for the first time. Our business in Japan also showed a strong commercial performance, driven by the successful launch of a long-term savings product for business owners. Our Netherlands Life business benefitted from strong net inflows of EUR 2.6 billion and favourable market movements in defined contribution pension products, and continued to capture opportunities arising from the changing Dutch pension market.Our Future Ready programme, which is focused on further improving the customer experience, and driving operational efficiencies and profitable growth, is well on track towards our goal of generating EUR 200 million annual benefits as of 2027. At the end of 2025, we had 236 AI use cases in production, including a system that enables us to approve and pay out various car insurance claims within minutes.Operating capital generation (OCG), our key performance indicator, increased 9% to EUR 2.1 billion. Combined with positive market developments, this contributed to a further strengthening of our capital position, with a Solvency II ratio of 220%. The strong business performance, cash, and capital levels enable us to step up our annual share buyback programme to EUR 350 million, and propose a 13% higher full-year dividend compared to 2024. We continued to deliver on our strategic objectives focused on our customers, people, and our contribution to society.Customer satisfaction scores further improved, with eight of our nine international markets scoring above the market average. In the Netherlands, we maintained our number one position in broker satisfaction, reflecting our proven strategy to work closely with this key partner group. We also saw a further improvement in employee satisfaction. In support of a sustainable economy, we increased investments in climate solutions, reaching a total of EUR 14 billion by the end of 2025. Since 2022, our community investment programme has supported more than one million people.Looking ahead, these results provide us with a strong foundation for future growth, which enables us to continue to create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders. We would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their trust, and our colleagues for their ongoing commitment.'Read full press release:https://www.nn-group.com/news/nn-group-reports-9-growth-in-operating-capital-generation-and-exceeds-2025-targets/