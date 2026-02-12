BoMill AB: BoMill Year-End Report January - December 2025

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Year-End Report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2025. The Year-End Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM AND STRONG OUTLOOK FOR 2026

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"BoMill's achievements in the fourth quarter of 2025 demonstrate sustained commercial progress, reliable performance of BoMill InSight, and growing market interest, reinforcing our strong outlook and continued focus on sales development."

Net sales and income for the fourth quarter (October - December 2025)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 10 857 (KSEK 53).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK 476 (KSEK -7 572).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK 0,004 (SEK -0,06).

Cash flow during the fourth quarter amounted to KSEK 1 713 (KSEK 1 955).

Orders received during the period amounted to approximately MSEK 16,0 (MSEK 12,1).

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents in the Company amounted to KSEK 2 961 (KSEK 17 179).

Net sales and income year-end (January - December 2025)

Net sales amounted KSEK 17 125 (KSEK 15 372).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -12 767 (KSEK -16 706).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,11 (SEK -0,15).

Cash flow during the period amounted to KSEK -14 218 (KSEK 4 658).

Highlights during the fourth quarter

On October 2, BoMill received an order worth EUR 370,000 from leading brewery group AB InBev.

On November 7, BoMill received an order worth EUR 515,000 from UK cooperative Camgrain.

On November 18, BoMill announced the appointment of a new CFO

On November 28, BoMill received an order worth EUR 550,000 from French cooperative Vivescia

On December 29, BoMill conducted a directed new share issue of approximately MSEK 12, conditional in part on subsequent approval from an extraordinary general meeting.

Highlights after the end of the period

On January 22, BoMill announced the approval of the new share issue at the extraordinary general meeting.

BoMill Year-end report can be found on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com/investors/reports)

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com