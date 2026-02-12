Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Financial Statements Bulletin: 2025 concluded with 20 percent fourth-quarter revenue growth

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj | Financial Statements Bulletin | 12 February 2026 at 8:00 AM EET

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN for 1 January - 31 December 2025

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

October - December 2025 in brief

Revenue grew by 20.1 percent and was EUR 168.3 million (140.2)

Gross profit was EUR 27.4 million (23.3) and gross margin 16.3 percent (16.6%)

Operating result (EBIT) was EUR 5.2 million (3.0) or 3.1 percent of revenue (2.1%)

Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 5.8 million (3.8) or 3.4 percent of revenue (2.7%)

Items affecting comparability were EUR -0.6 million (-0.8) related to the administrative fine imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency

Result for the period was EUR 4.1 million (2.6)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.09 (0.06)

Investments were EUR 1.0 million (0.4)

Operating cash flow was EUR 7.0 million (21.1)

January - December 2025 in brief

Revenue grew by 12.5 percent and was EUR 526.5 million (467.8)

Gross profit was EUR 89.9 million (75.8) and gross margin 17.1 percent (16.2%)

Operating result (EBIT) was EUR 17.4 million (0.6) or 3.3 percent of revenue (0.1%)

Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 14.8 million (1.8) or 2.8 percent of revenue (0.4%)

Items affecting comparability were EUR 2.5 million (-1.2), mainly related to the non-recurring gain from the sale of the consumer finance business and the administrative fine imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency

Result for the period was EUR 12.4 million (-0.8)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.27 (-0.02)

Investments were EUR 3.2 million (1.8)

Operating cash flow was EUR 21.6 million (12.9)

In September, the company's consumer finance business was sold to Norion Bank AB and its payment solutions business unit Walley, for a final purchase price of EUR 32.6 million.

The Board of Directors proposes a maximum dividend of EUR 0.194 per share. The distribution of the first instalment (EUR 0.047) would be resolved at the Annual General Meeting. The Board would be authorized to resolve, at its discretion, on the distribution of the remaining three instalments.

KEY RATIOS 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change Eur million







Revenue 168.3 140.2 20.1 % 526.5 467.8 12.5 % Gross profit 27.4 23.3 4.2 MEUR 89.9 75.8 14.2 MEUR Gross margin, % 16.3% 16.6% -0.3 pp 17.1% 16.2% 0.9 pp EBITDA 7.0 4.7 2.3 MEUR 24.2 7.5 16.7 MEUR EBITDA, % 4.1% 3.3% 0.8 pp 4.6% 1.6% 3.0 pp Operating result 5.2 3.0 2.3 MEUR 17.4 0.6 16.8 MEUR Operating margin, % 3.1% 2.1% 1.0 pp 3.3% 0.1% 3.2 pp Comparable operating result 5.8 3.8 2.0 MEUR 14.8 1.8 13.0 MEUR Comparable operating margin, % 3.4% 2.7% 0.7 pp 2.8% 0.4% 2.4 pp Result for the period 4.1 2.6 1.5 MEUR 12.4 -0.8 13.2 MEUR Investments 1.0 0.4 1.0 MEUR 3.2 1.8 1.8 MEUR Operating cash flow 7.0 21.1 -14.1 MEUR 21.6 12.9 8.7 MEUR

MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2026

General market demand is expected to recover only gradually in 2026 amid subdued consumer confidence. Private consumption is forecast to start growing during the year as real earnings increase and the labor market slowly strengthens. Purchasing power is supported by moderate inflation, while a high household savings rate enhances consumers' financial resilience. Competition is expected to remain intense.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2026

Verkkokauppa.com expects its revenue and comparable operating result for 2026 to increase. In 2025, the company's revenue was EUR 526.5 million and comparable operating result was EUR 14.8 million. Guidance includes uncertainties related to changes in purchasing power and consumer behavior. Verkkokauppa.com's business is seasonal and the company's revenue and operating result depend largely on the sales in the fourth quarter.

CEO PANU PORKKA'S REVIEW

Closing the year with strong momentum

Verkkokauppa.com ended the year on a high note, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing by 20.1 percent compared to the previous year amounting to EUR 168.3 million, while full-year revenue grew by 12.5 percent to EUR 526.5 million. This marked the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, reflecting the company's strong commercial performance during the peak season. Black Friday was one of the key successes of the year, with sales during the campaign increasing by 22 percent compared to the previous year, driven by exceptionally high customer activity. Supported by strong commercial performance, Verkkokauppa.com further strengthened its position as the leading Finnish e-commerce player and clearly outperformed the market in a highly competitive environment.

Operational efficiency improved profitability

Throughout the quarter, Verkkokauppa.com maintained disciplined commercial execution and strong operational efficiency. Gross margin remained resilient at 16.3 percent (16.6%) despite an intense promotional environment, supported by improved supplier terms, dynamic pricing, and focused assortment management. Fixed costs decreased as a percentage of revenue, reflecting improved cost efficiency. Supported by strong revenue growth and effective cost management, profitability improved significantly. Verkkokauppa.com delivered one of the strongest fourth-quarter comparable operating results in its history, amounting to EUR 5.8 million and corresponding to 3.4 percent of revenue.

Strong financial position at year-end

The company's financial position remained strong during the quarter. Inventory levels were actively managed and stood at EUR 64.9 million at the end of the quarter. Strong profitability, a solid balance sheet and a healthy cash position provide a sound foundation for the company's growth and long-term strategic objectives.

Focused strategy execution accelerated international growth and the development of fast deliveries

Consistent strategy execution continued to drive growth, with international operations acting as a clear growth engine. International revenue increased by 88.8 percent to EUR 17.6 million, supported by strong performance in Sweden and continued growth among key accounts in Central Europe. Growth was supported by a broadened assortment, the ramp-up of the company's marketplace partnerships, improved delivery capabilities, and increased sales through the company's own channels. Core product categories, particularly TVs and entertainment, were key contributors to the growth.

The volume of one-hour deliveries increased by 96 percent compared to the previous year, reflecting strong customer demand and successful channel development. Fast deliveries are increasingly becoming the new standard in e-commerce, strengthening customer satisfaction and loyalty, as evidenced by an excellent NPS of 77 for the service. Operational efficiency and delivery speed reinforce the company's competitive advantage and position Verkkokauppa.com clearly as a market leader in fast deliveries.

Looking ahead

Consistent strategy execution and the performance achieved during the year demonstrate that the company is progressing in the right direction. Verkkokauppa.com enters 2026 with confidence, building on a strong strategic foundation. We look forward to welcoming investors to our Capital Markets Day on 28 May 2026, where management will provide further insight into the company's strategic priorities and long-term value creation agenda. The invitation and participation instructions will be published later.

Finally, I want to extend my sincere thanks to our employees for their dedication, to our customers for their continued trust, and to our shareholders and partners for their support. Together, I look forward to building another successful year.

FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change Revenue 168.3 140.2 20.1 % 526.5 467.8 12.5 % Operating result 5.2 3.0 2.3 MEUR 17.4 0.6 16.8 MEUR Operating margin, % of revenue 3.1% 2.1% 1.0 pp 3.3% 0.1% 3.2 pp Items affecting comparability -0.6 -0.8 0.3 MEUR 2.5 -1.2 3.8 MEUR Comparable operating result 5.8 3.8 2.0 MEUR 14.8 1.8 13.0 MEUR Comparable operating margin, % of revenue 3.4% 2.7% 0.7 pp 2.8% 0.4% 2.4 pp

Revenue distribution

Revenue, EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change, % 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change, %



Customer segments











Consumers 114.5 99.4 15.2% 360.0 325.8 10.5% B2B (incl. wholesale) 53.8 40.8 31.9% 166.5 142.1 17.2% Sales channels











Online 121.3 93.8 29.3% 366.5 308.2 18.9% Offline 47.0 46.4 1.4% 160.0 159.7 0.2% Product categories











Core categories 139.2 111.3 25.1% 436.1 377.9 15.4% Other product categories 29.1 28.8 0.8% 90.4 89.9 0.5% Own brands 9.6 9.5 0.9% 35.2 31.0 13.7% Website visits, million 27.7 22.9 21.3% 83.2 74.3 11.9%

Percentage of total revenue 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change, pp 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change, pp



Customer segments











Consumers 68.0% 70.9 % -2.9 68.4% 69.6 % -1.3 B2B (incl. wholesale) 32.0% 29.1 % 2.9 31.6% 30.4 % 1.3 Sales channels











Online 72.1% 66.9 % 5.1 69.6% 65.9 % 3.7 Offline 27.9% 33.1 % -5.1 30.4% 34.1 % -3.7 Product categories











Core categories* 82.7% 79.4 % 3.3 82.8% 80.8 % 2.1 Other product categories 17.3% 20.6 % -3.3 17.2% 19.2 % -2.1 Own brands** 5.7% 6.8 % -1.1 6.7% 6.6 % 0.1

*Core categories include five main categories: IT, Entertainment, Mobile devices, SDA, and MDA.

**Own brands are included in core and other categories accordingly.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2025

Operating Environment

Consumer confidence remained weak in the fourth quarter, despite some improvement in consumers' views of their own economy at present. Expectations for the economy stayed subdued, and willingness to spend or take on new debt remained very low amid continued concerns over unemployment. At the same time, consumers maintained a high savings rate, reflecting continued caution in household behavior (Statistic Finland). In specialty retail, signs of stabilization were observed, and the demand for consumer electronics was supported by the ongoing IT device renewal cycle (ETU ry). In this environment, Verkkokauppa.com outperformed the market with strong performance across multiple product categories (GfK).

Revenue

Revenue growth was broad-based across segments and categories, with overall revenue increasing by 20.1 percent compared to previous year to EUR 168.3 million (140.2). Growth was particularly strong in the IT category, driven by the transition to the Windows 11 operating system and the continuation of the computer replacement cycle. Successful commercial actions, such as a well-executed Black Friday campaign, further strengthened performance. International sales also continued to develop strongly, increasing by 88.8 percent compared to the previous year.

Consumer sales increased by 15.2 percent to EUR 114.5 million (99.4), accounting for 68.0 percent (70.9%) of revenue. Growth in consumer sales was driven by strong commercial execution, targeted marketing campaigns and good product availability throughout the peak season. B2B sales increased by 31.9 percent to EUR 53.8 million (40.8), accounting for 32.0 percent (29.1%) of revenue. Growth was primarily driven by strong development in international sales, as well as continued strength in the IT category.

Online sales increased by 29.3 percent to EUR 121.3 million (93.8), accounting for 72.1 percent (66.9%) of total revenue. Growth was driven by a significant increase in website visits and the expansion of fast delivery options, which continued to gain traction among customers. Store sales remained stable at EUR 47.0 million (46.4). The share of store sales declined to 27.9 percent (33.1%) of total revenue, reflecting the continued shift in sales channels.

Core categories' sales increased by 25.1 percent to EUR 139.2 million (111.3), accounting for 82.7 percent (79.4%) of total revenue. Growth was supported by broad-based development across product categories and was particularly strong in the IT and Entertainment categories. Sales in other categories increased by 0.8 percent to EUR 29.1 million (28.8), representing 17.3 percent (20.6%) of revenue.

Own brands' sales increased by 0.9 percent to EUR 9.6 million (9.5), accounting for 5.7 percent (6.8%) of revenue. Although sales increased slightly, the relative share of own brands declined, as A-brands captured a larger share of demand during the fourth quarter, supported by strong promotional activity.

The company's self-financed consumer finance business was sold in September 2025, and therefore no revenue was generated from this business in the fourth quarter of 2025. Commission income from consumer credit intermediation is recognized as revenue.

Result

Gross margin decreased slightly to 16.3 percent (16.6%) but remained resilient in an intense promotional environment, supported by improved commercial terms, efficient inventory turnover and successful assortment management.

Personnel expenses increased by 1.6 percent to EUR 9.8 million (9.6). Comparable personnel expenses increased by 9.6 percent to EUR 9.8 million (8.9). Other operating expenses increased by 18.4 percent to EUR 10.9 million (9.2). Comparable other operating expenses increased by 13.9 percent to EUR 10.3 million (9.1). Fixed costs totaled EUR 20.7 million (18.9), increasing by 9.8 percent compared to the comparison period. Comparable fixed costs increased by 11.7 percent to EUR 20.1 million (18.0). The increase was mainly driven by higher volumes and targeted marketing investments.

The company's operating result (EBIT) was EUR 5.2 million (3.0), an increase of EUR 2.3 million from the previous year. Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) reached EUR 5.8 million (3.8), improving by EUR 2.0 million compared to the previous year.

Items affecting comparability totaled EUR -0.6 million (-0.8) and were related to the administrative fine imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency.

The result for the period was EUR 4.1 million (2.6). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.09 (0.06).

JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025

Revenue

The year was characterized by consistently strengthening revenue growth, which accelerated toward the end of the year, supported by growth in online sales, strong commercial execution and successful seasonal campaigns. As a result, revenue increased by 12.5 percent to EUR 526.5 million (467.8). Growth was supported at the category level particularly by the company's key categories, IT and Entertainment. In the IT category, strong computer sales were driven by both successful commercial actions and the start of replacement cycles. In Finland, the transition to high-definition broadcasting accelerated sales in the TV category, particularly during the second quarter. In addition, international sales developed strongly throughout the year, increasing by 50.8 percent.

Consumer sales increased by 10.5 percent to EUR 360.0 million (325.8), accounting for 68.4 percent (69.6%) of revenue. Growth was driven by successful seasonal campaigns, strong commercial execution, and the start of replacement cycles, particularly in core categories. B2B sales increased by 17.2 percent to EUR 166.5 million (142.1), accounting for 31.6 percent (30.4%) of revenue. Growth was supported by strong development in international sales, as well as continued strength in the IT category.

Online sales increased by 18.9 percent to EUR 366.5 million (308.2), accounting for 69.6 percent (65.9%) of revenue. Growth was supported by a significant increase in website visits and the expansion of fast delivery options. Store sales grew by 0.2 percent to EUR 160.0 million (159.7). The share of store sales declined to 30.4 percent (34.1%) of revenue, reflecting the continued channel shift.

Core categories' sales increased by 15.4 percent to EUR 436.1 million (377.9), accounting for 82.8 percent (80.8%) of revenue. Growth was driven by broad-based development across product categories, with particularly strong growth in the IT and Entertainment categories. This overall performance reflects both strong demand and successful commercial execution in the company's core areas. Sales in other categories rose by 0.5 percent to EUR 90.4 million (89.9), representing 17.2 percent (19.2%) of revenue.

Sales of own brands increased by 13.7 percent to EUR 35.2 million (31.0), and their share of revenue rose to 6.7 percent (6.6%). While own brand sales grew strongly, the broad-based increase in total revenue and a shift in customer demand toward A-brands balanced their relative share.

Revenue from customer financing services amounted to EUR 5.8 million (7.8), including interest income, fees and commissions, and was generated during the first three quarters of the year. As a result of the sale of the company's self-financed consumer financing business, no revenue was generated in the fourth quarter, which limits comparability. Commission income from consumer credit intermediation is recognized as revenue.

Result

Gross margin increased to 17.1 percent (16.2%), driven by improved commercial terms, efficient inventory turnover and successful assortment management.

Personnel expenses decreased by 1.4 percent to EUR 35.4 million (35.9). Comparable personnel expenses increased slightly by 0.4 percent to EUR 35.4 million (35.2). Other operating expenses increased by 4.6 percent to EUR 34.4 million (32.9), while comparable other operating expenses increased by 5.5 percent to EUR 34.2 million (32.4). Fixed costs totaled EUR 69.8 million (68.8), increasing by 1.5 percent compared with the comparison period. Comparable fixed costs increased by 2.9 percent to EUR 69.6 million (67.6). The increase in costs was mainly driven by expenses required to support higher sales volumes as well as marketing investments.

The company's operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 17.4 million (0.6), increasing by EUR 16.8 million compared with the comparison period. Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 14.8 million (1.8), increasing by EUR 13.0 million year on year.

Items affecting comparability totaled EUR 2.5 million (-1.2), mainly related to the non-recurring gain from the sale of the consumer finance business and the administrative fine imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency.

Result for the period was EUR 12.4 million (-0.8). Earnings per share were EUR 0.27 (-0.02).

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

In 2025, operating cash flow totaled EUR 21.6 million (12.9). The operating cash flow before the change in working capital was EUR 24.4 million (7.0). The company's net financial expenses were EUR -2.1 million (-2.2).



In 2025, investments were EUR 3.2 million (1.8), mainly relating to IT infrastructure updates, fast-delivery capabilities, and system investments aimed at strengthening operational efficiency. Investments included capitalized wages and salaries totaling EUR 0.9 million (0.9).

At the end of December, Verkkokauppa.com had a total of EUR 17.4 million (19.0) in interest-bearing bank loans, of which EUR 17 million was tied to a variable interest rate. In addition, the company had an unutilized EUR 25 million revolving credit facility, which is valid until June 2027. The principal of the bank loan is amortized every six months.

On 4 September 2025, Verkkokauppa.com completed the sale of its consumer finance business to Norion Bank AB and its payment solutions unit, Walley, for a final sale price of EUR 32.6 million. The transaction generated a gain of EUR 3.2 million, which is included in other operating income.

Apart from the non-recurring gain, the transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on Verkkokauppa.com's results, but it significantly strengthens the company's balance sheet structure.

Verkkokauppa.com also signed a long-term partnership agreement with Walley to provide consumer financing to its customers, supporting the company's growth and long-term objectives. Under this arrangement, Verkkokauppa.com earns commissions on consumer credit intermediation.

PERSONNEL

At the end of December 2025, the total number of employees was 594 (615). This includes both full and part-time employees.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY

The company operated in accordance with its renewed Sustainability Program, published in early 2025, with a focus on scaling circular economy services, ensuring the responsibility of its operations and supply chains, fostering employee wellbeing and success, as well as maintaining exemplary business practices.

Regarding circular economy objectives, the key achievements of the year included expanding the range of used products and scaling circular services, developing outlet sales and accelerating product circulation, as well as initiating process improvements in after-sales operations. The company's return rate remained low as targeted, at 0.7 percent (0.7). Sales of the company's circular products, services, and solutions increased by 1.0 percent, falling short of the over 10 percent annual growth target.

During the reporting year, the company committed to science-based climate targets (SBTi) and to reducing indirect value chain emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. Verkkokauppa.com achieved its goal of reducing the domestic emissions of own operations (scope 1 and 2) to zero (0 tCO2e) by the end of 2025. No emissions were generated during the second half of the reporting year.

The company's procurement processes were further developed. This development work supports ensuring the compliance of suppliers and the products sold. In addition, the company updated its Supplier Code of Conduct. Employee competence development and the promotion of diversity continued. Employee well-being was supported, among other things, by allocating resources to mental well-being and the development of occupational safety.

Verkkokauppa.com reports in accordance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in the Report of the Board of Directors. The 2025 sustainability statement will be published as part of the 2025 reporting package during week 11, 2026.

STRATEGY

Verkkokauppa.com's vision is to create a new normal for buying and owning products and to act as a market forerunner. The company is strengthening its position by accelerating the shift to online shopping, supported by the growth of fast deliveries. The cornerstones of Verkkokauppa.com's strategy are growing the current business faster than the market, new openings, such as assortment expansion, own brand products and new markets, significant growth of the services business, and stronger profitability by continuously developing our own operations and platform.

Verkkokauppa.com's long-term financial targets for the strategy period 2024-2028 are as follows:

Annual revenue growth (CAGR) of over 5 percent, faster than the market Annual operating profit margin of over 5 percent by the end of the strategy period Fixed costs to less than 10 percent of revenue by the end of the strategy period To pay out 60-80 percent of annual net profit in quarterly growing dividends

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO and members of the Management Team participate in the company's share-based incentive plan, which is implemented as a performance-based share plan. The purpose of the plan is to support the execution of the company's strategy, increase long-term shareholder value, and commit key personnel to the company. The incentive plan is described in more detail in the notes to the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, both of which are available on the company's investor website.

The Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2023-2025, 2024-2026 and 2025-2027. On 12 February 2025, the Board of Directors decided to commence the third performance period, covering the years 2025-2027.

The performance measure for each performance period is Total Shareholder Return (TSR). Any rewards under the plan are paid partly in Verkkokauppa.com shares and partly in cash, in accordance with the terms of the plan and the applicable payment schedules. No new shares will be issued in connection with the payment of share-based rewards.

Performance period 2023-2025 2024-2026 2025-2027 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return, TSR Total Shareholder Return, TSR Total Shareholder Return, TSR Potential reward payment Will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares during spring 2026 Will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares during spring 2027 Will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares during spring 2028 Participants 3 people 3 people 5 people Max. number of shares 101,500* 92,900* 225,400*

*Includes the portion to be paid in cash to cover taxes.

The final number of shares depends on the number of shares acquired by the participants and the achievement of the TSR targets set for the performance period.

LEGAL DISPUTES AND POSSIBLE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

On 24 February 2025, the company announced the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court, which upheld the administrative penalty imposed on Verkkokauppa.com by the Data Protection Ombudsman's Penalty Panel in March 2024. The company has applied for leave to appeal from the Supreme Administrative Court. The company recognized the expense for the penalty in full in the first quarter of 2024. The expense was reported as an item affecting comparability.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025

The Annual General Meeting was held as a remote meeting in Helsinki on 8 April 2025. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2024 and decided not to distribute a dividend, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024, approved the Remuneration Report and adopted the Remuneration Policy, and authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and issuance of Verkkokauppa.com's own shares.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board concerning the election and remuneration of the Board of Directors. Following the proposal of the Board of Directors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was elected as the company's auditor and assurer of sustainability reporting. Mikko Nieminen, APA, acts as the principal auditor and the principal sustainability assurance provider.

Composition of the Board of Directors 2025

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of board members to be seven, and the following persons were re-elected: Robin Bade, Henrik Pankakoski, Kati Riikonen, Irmeli Rytkönen, Samuli Seppälä, Enel Sintonen and Arja Talma.



At the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Arja Talma was elected Chair of the Board. The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows: members of the Remuneration Committee are Arja Talma (Chair), Robin Bade and Henrik Pankakoski. Members of the Audit Committee are Enel Sintonen (Chair), Arja Talma (Vice Chair), Kati Riikonen and Irmeli Rytkönen.

On 8 April 2025, Verkkokauppa.com published a stock exchange release on the decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors. The release is available on the company's website.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj decided on 8 April 2025, that the company will not distribute dividends for the financial year 2024.

COMPOSITION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION BOARD

The Nomination Board consists of the company's three largest shareholders or persons nominated by such shareholders. The right to nominate members is determined based on the shareholding on the last working day of May preceding the Annual General Meeting. The Chair of the Board is an expert member of the Nomination Board.

Verkkokauppa.com announced on 12 August 2025 that the members of the Nomination Board are:

Samuli Seppälä, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself

Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, nominated by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Janne Kujala, Head of Nordic Equities, nominated by Evli Fund Management Company Ltd

At its organizational meeting on 12 August 2025, the Nomination Board elected Erkka Kohonen as its Chair.

Arja Talma, Chair of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares proposals on the number, election, and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposal to the Board every year by the last business day of February preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

KEY EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 6 October 2025, the company announced that Chief Strategy and Technology Officer Jyrki Tulokas had resigned to pursue a new opportunity with another company.

On 23 October 2025, the company announced that it would commence a share buyback program. Under the program, the company may repurchase a maximum of 250,000 of its own shares, which will be used for the company's share-based incentive plans or other share-based remuneration.

On 30 October 2025, the company announced that it had received a notification of the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland's decision to impose an administrative fine of EUR 540,000 on Verkkokauppa.com. The decision was based on an inspection conducted by the Regional State Administrative Agency in 2023 concerning the Company's practices related to compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act during the period from 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2023.

On 17 November 2025, the company announced that Chief Commercial Officer Tatu Kaleva had resigned to pursue a new opportunity with another company.

On 20 November 2025, the company announced that it had completed its share buyback program. Between 28 October 2025 and 19 November 2025, Verkkokauppa.com repurchased 250,000 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.94 per share.

On 22 December 2025, the company announced the appointment of Ville Sammalkorpi as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Management Team. He will assume the role on 2 March 2026.

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 21 January 2026, the company announced the appointment of Juha Valtonen as Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the Management Team. He will assume the role no later than October 2026.

On 23 January 2026, the company's Shareholders' Nomination Board proposed the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors.

On 12 February 2026, the company announced that the Board of Directors had decided on a new share-based incentive plan for management.

SHARE TRADING AND SHARES

Verkkokauppa.com shares (VERK) in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange during 2025:

No. of shares traded Share of no. of total shares, % The total value of traded shares,

EUR

million Last, EUR High, EUR Low, EUR Weighted average, EUR 15,919,329 35.1% 46,472,616 3.94 4.17 1.30 2.92

Verkkokauppa.com market capitalization and shareholders



31 December 2025 Market capitalization (excl. own shares), EUR million 177.5 Number of shareholders (of which nominee shareholders) 19,501 (9) Nominee registrations and direct foreign shareholders, % 10.13 Households, % 48.38 Financial and insurance corporations, % 19.02 Other Finnish investors, % 22.48

At the end of December 2025, the company's largest shareholders according to the shareholder register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd were Samuli Seppälä (27.6%), Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (9.6%), Evli Finnish Small Cap Fund (6.8%), Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4.8%) and Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited (4.4%).

On 28 October 2025, the company commenced a share buyback program under which it repurchased 250,000 of its own shares at an average purchase price of EUR 3.94 per share, to be used for share-based incentive plans and other share-based remuneration. The program was completed on 19 November 2025.

On 31 December 2025, the share capital was EUR 100,000 and the total number of shares in the company was 45,354,532 including 299,336 treasury shares held by the company. The treasury shares have no voting rights, and no dividend is paid on them. The treasury shares accounted for 0.66 percent of all shares.

Share-related authorizations

At the end of December 2025, the Board had valid authorization to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 4,535,453 own shares in one or several instalments and to decide on a share issue of a maximum of 4,535,453 shares by one or more decisions. The proposed maximum authorized number represents ten percent of the total number of shares in the company. Authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2026.

More information about Verkkokauppa.com's shares and shareholders and management holdings can be found on the company's investor website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en.

SHORT-TERM RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Verkkokauppa.com's risk management is proactive and a central part of the company's daily management. Risks cover both threats and opportunities that may have an impact on the company's future success, financial performance, reputation and ability to meet key social and sustainability objectives.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as global trade wars, inflation, interest rate changes and market uncertainty, can affect supply chains, consumer purchasing power and buying behavior. Managing these risks requires constant monitoring of market conditions, proactive measures and an adaptive strategy.

Information security's growing importance and professionally evolving cybercrime, the risks associated with business continuity and the protection of critical information have increased significantly. Cyberattacks can target, for example, business-critical information systems or personal data, leading to disruption of sales, loss of customer confidence and possible regulatory sanctions.

From a regulatory and compliance perspective, the tightening of EU legislation underlines the importance of compliance activities. Particular attention should be paid to data regulation and compliance with AI legislation.

Commercial and operational risks relate to brand positioning, competitive dynamics, product portfolio management, supply chain efficiency and operational excellence. Managing these risks is key to ensuring the company's long-term competitiveness.

Product safety failure or supply chain quality assurance can lead to financial losses, reputational damage and, in the worst case, compromise of customer safety. Our own products are developed and manufactured to stringent standards, and we invest in continuous process improvement to maintain confidence in our products in all situations.

Financial risks, including profitability, balance sheet structure, working capital efficiency, liquidity, access to funding, covenants and credit risks, require continuous analysis and management to ensure the financial stability and profitable growth of the company.

An assessment of the main risks and uncertainties in the business is presented in the 2024 Board of Directors'

Report.

BOARD PROPOSAL FOR PROFIT DISTRIBUTION

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a maximum dividend of EUR 0.194 per share be paid based on the financial statements to be adopted for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025. The remaining profit shall be transferred to the account for retained earnings. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid in four instalments as follows:

The first instalment of EUR 0.047 per share be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment, 16 April 2026, are registered in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid on 23 April 2026, or as soon as possible thereafter.

The Board of Directors further proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board of Directors, in its discretion, to resolve on the distribution of the remaining three instalments. The authorization will be valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting. Unless the Board of Directors resolves otherwise or applicable laws, regulations, or the rules of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend as follows:

Dividend Preliminary record dates Preliminary payment dates Maximum of EUR 0.048 20 July 2026 27 July 2026 Maximum of EUR 0.049 26 October 2026 2 November 2026 Maximum of EUR 0.050 16 February 2027 23 February 2027

The Board of Directors would make separate resolutions on the distribution of each instalment under the authorization. The company would publicly announce each such resolution and confirm the record and payment dates in connection with such resolutions. Each instalment based on the resolution of the Board of Directors will be paid to shareholders registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record dates of payment. The Board of Directors proposes that the authorization includes the right for the Board of Directors to decide on all other terms and conditions related to the dividend distribution.

As at the date of the proposal for the distribution of profit, 12 February 2026, a total of 45,055,196 shares were held outside the company, and the corresponding total amount of dividends is EUR 8,740,708.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's distributable funds as at 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 40,970,139 of which profit for the financial year 2025 amounted to EUR 11,363,113.

Helsinki, Finland, 12 February 2026

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Board of Directors

